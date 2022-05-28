Manchester United consider signing Chelsea star

Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea’s star midfielder N’Golo Kante, according to The Guardian.

The Red Devils had a season to forget as they registered their lowest ever points tally, 58, in the Premier League era in the 2021-22 campaign.

Ahead of new season, United are keen on strengthening their midfield and one such option in this regard is Kante, whose contract with the Blues expires next season.

United keen to get things back on track under new manager Erik ten Hag and Kante would be a good addition to their midfield.

Kante has been an integral part of the Chelsea side, at the base of the midfield, since joining the club in 2016.

Although, it is unlikely that Chelsea will let 31-year-old Kante leave but a substantial offer could change their mind considering the Frenchman’s contract situation.

However, injuries have slowed him down in the recent past which is something United must consider before signing him.

Tuchel is a fan of Kante but he is also concerned about the latter’s injuries.

“I think he is our key, key, key player; but key, key, key players need to be on the pitch,” Tuchel said this month. “He plays only 40% of the games. So it’s maybe a miracle that we arrived in third place.

“Because he is our Mo Salah, he is our [Virgil] van Dijk, he is our [Kevin] De Bruyne. He is our Neymar, he is our Kylian Mbappé; he is the guy who makes the difference. And if you only have him 40% it’s a huge problem.”