Country faces widespread power outages as shortfall reaches 5,700MW

Despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Water and Power Minister Khurran Dastagir’s assurances that extensive loadshedding would stop after May 1, many parts of the country is still facing power outages as power shortfall in the country reached 5,720 megawatts.

The total demand in the country has increased to over 24,500MW while the electricity generation in the country stands at 18,720MW.

Due to the increasing gap between demand and supply, many areas are facing as much as eight hours of loadshedding daily.

Areas with higher line losses and electricity theft are facing even longer loadshedding.

Over 4,600MW is being produced by hydal power plants while government-owned thermal plants are producing 1,156MW of electricity. Private Power Producers, on the other hand, are producing over 9,500MW.

Nuclear power plants are producing around 2,300MW.