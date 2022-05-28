How to watch Real Madrid v Liverpool UCL final online?

Real Madrid and Liverpool are ready for the Champions League final rematch as they meet for the second time in five years in Paris on Saturday.

The Stade de France with a capacity crowd of 80,000 will be hosting the two teams for the biggest match of the season.

The final promises to be a fitting climax to the European season, with Liverpool looking to win a second Champions League in four seasons since losing 3-1 to Real in Kyiv in 2018, when Mohamed Salah went off injured in the first half and Gareth Bale scored twice for the Spaniards.

Victory would round off a campaign in which Liverpool won the English League Cup and FA Cup, and finished just a point behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

This will be the third final between the clubs, who also met in Paris in 1981, when the English side triumphed thanks to Alan Kennedy’s goal at the Parc des Princes.

This final – which will be refereed by Frenchman Clement Turpin – is only being played in Paris after Saint-Petersburg was stripped of the game following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

How to watch?

Fans in UK can enjoy the game for free live on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.

The match will also be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, while there will also be a live stream service online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website.

While Stan is the regular Champions League rights holder in Australia, the 2022 final will be live and free on 9Now/9Gem too.

Moreover, Saturday’s final will be televised in English (CBS) and Spanish (Univision, TUDN), and all three channels can be streamed via fuboTV through a free trial for new users.

It will be streamed in English on CBS’s exclusive streaming service Paramount+ for those users with a subscription.

The match will also be available to watch for free in Spanish in the “Deportes” section on ViX, Univision’s free streaming platform. ViX is available for free on Apple iOS and tvOS, Android mobile and Android TV OS devices, Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, Samsung Smart TVs and via the web on vix.com.