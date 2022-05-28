Pakistan to receive $2.5b loan from China: officials

Pakistan will receive $2.5b loan from China in June, finance ministry official confirmed Saturday.

The two countries have concluded the negotiations on the commercial loan and a formal agreement is expected in June.

Addressing a press conference Saturday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail confirmed the development, adding that the country would soon hear a good news from China.

According to the finance ministry officials, the loan would help to shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.14 in the week that ended May 20, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Out of these, the reserves with the central bank were $10.08b, down from $10.16b a week before. The commercial bank’s reserves went up by $63m from $5.99b to $6.06b.

Pakistan is facing a balance of payment crisis with rising trade deficit and depleting reserves. The country is trying to secure funds from multilateral agencies and bilateral countries to shore up the reserves. Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia announced the extension of $3 billion deposit to Pakistan.

Speaking to to news agency Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan said his country was finalizing the extension.

Pakistan was also negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume the stalled $6billion programme under the External Financing Facility (EFF) for Pakistan. However, the Fund linked the release of the $900m tranche with the removal of subsidies on petroleum products and electricity.

According to a press release issued by IMF after concluding the talks with Pakistani officials in Dhoa, the Fund emphasized the abolition of subsidies on petroleum products and electricity, among other conditions, as a prerequisite for the programme’s revival.

To meet the precondition, the federal government, on Thursday, increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre across all categories.

This was the highest, single increase in fuel prices in the country’s history.

After the hike, the price of petrol is Rs179.86, diesel Rs174.15, kerosene oil Rs155.56 and light diesel Rs148.31 per litre.