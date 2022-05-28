Justice (retd) Maqbol Baqar favourite to become next NAB chairman

Justice (retd) Maqor Baqar, who retired as the Supreme Court judge last, is the favourite to become the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

Incumbent NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s tenure is coming to an end on June 2.

After the latest amendment passed by the National Assembly on Thursday, a person can not be appointed NAB chairman more than once putting to an end debate about extensions.

According to the sources, Pakistan Peoples Party has suggested the name of Justice Baqar.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head Nawaz Sharif had suggested the name of former bureaucrat Fawad Hasan Fawad for the post.

Fawad served as the Principal Secretary to Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during PML-N’s last tenure.

Coalition partners, however, are unlikely to agree on the name of Fawad as he has cases pending against him in the NAB.

Another name suggested for next NAB chairman was former Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon. It is unlikely that former president Asif Ali Zardari agree on Memon’s name.

Bashir Memon was leading the FIA investigation into alleged money launder committed by former president and his sister Farya Talpur through fake accounts.

The final decision regarding the appointment of the NAB chairman will be taken after the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz.

NAB chairman appointment

The National Assembly approved on Thursday National Accountability Ordinance second Amendment 2021 bill changing the way the graft body work including appointment of the NAB chairman.