NAB launches inquiry into 11 companies owned by Farah Gogi, Bushra Khan, Ahsan Jamil

The apex watchdog for graft has launched an inquiry against the companies owned by Farah Khan, Bushra Khan and Ahsan Jamil Gujjar as part of their ongoing investigations into the activities of the former first lady’s close associate.

SAMAA Investigation Unit has obtained details of 11 companies owned by Farah Gogi (whose real name is Farhat Shahzadi) - the friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi - and the partnership of these companies with her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jamil Gujjar and Bushra Khan.

As per the records of the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), most of the companies were established in the last four years.

The records show that Farah is listed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Al Burraq Housing (Pvt) Limited, Al Burraq Foods (Pvt) Limited, Al Muez Properties (Private) Limited, Al Muez Dairy and Foods (Private) Limited while Bushra Khan is named on the board of directors of all these companies.

Ahsan Jamil is named as the CEO of Sanatoria Hospital Management Company (Private) Limited while Farah along with Humaira Rehman Bajwa, Irfan Ahmad Malik, Mazhir Beg and Nazar Murshad are on the board of directors of the company.

The total business value of all the companies combined is around a billion rupees.

Ahsan Jamil confirmed that they are part of the companies. Jamil said not a single company has a turnover of over Rs1 billion. All the companies are in their initial stages, he added.

He also denied receiving any notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

We have no information about Mazahir (one of their business partners) being summoned by NAB, said Jamil.

He did not disclose any details pertaining to taking advantage of the tax amnesty scheme.