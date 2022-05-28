Pakistan beat Oman in Asia Cup

Pakistan beat Oman by 5-2 in the fifth to eight place playoff match on Saturday during the ongoing Asia Cup.

For Pakistan Abdul Rana, Ali Ghazanfar, Ali Rizwan, twice, and Moin Shakeel scored the goals.

Meanwhile the losing side added some respectability to the scoreline with goals from Al Fazari Rashad Al-Maaini Aseel.

The Green Shirts will now face the winner of Bangladesh-Indonesia game for the fifth and sixth place match on June 1.

Meanwhile, Oman will face loser of Bangladesh-Indonesia match on May 31 for the seventh and eighth place match.

Earlier, Pakistan failed to qualify for the super four of the Asia Cup, which means that they won’t be able to qualify for next year’s FIH Hockey World Cup.

Pakistan finished the first round level on points, 4, with India but the latter had a better goal difference.

India need to win their final pool match against Indonesia by margin of 15 goals in order to qualify for the next round. Despite the stiff ask, the Men in Blue defeated the hosts by 16-0 to confirm their spot in the super four.

Pakistan could have booked their spot in the super four if they had beaten or drew the match with Japan. However, the green shirts lost the match by 3-2.