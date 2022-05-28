Mohammad Wasim makes big revelation about Shan Masood

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has revealed that star batter Shan Masood is not far away from a limited-overs return.

The 32-year-old, who is staller form with the bat, made his last appearance for the Men in Green in the limited-overs format in 2019.

Speaking to renowned journalist Waheed Khan on YouTube, Wasim stated that they are considering another position for him on the side.

“Shan Masood isn’t far away from the Pakistan team,” Wasim said. “He is a part of the red-ball squad as the third opener, and he’s close to the white-ball squads.”

“Our problem is that we have a top-heavy lineup in white-ball cricket. Our next consideration is perhaps giving him a chance at another position [the white-ball] and I’ve been in touch with Shan about that.”

With Mohammad Hafeez retired, the management could likely try him in the middle order.

“You want a player to play at his usual number in an ideal situation. However, because of how Shan is performing and how we’re struggling in the middle order, there is a chance that he could fit there in the future,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that Shan has only represented Pakistan in five ODIs, all against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.