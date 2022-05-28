PM announces relief package, money laundering case, Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a relief package worth Rs28 billion per month (Rs336 billion annually), under which some 14 million families will be provided Rs2,000 per month in support.

In his first address to the nation, the prime minister said the previous government led the country into an economic trap. However, his administration was ready to take tough decisions in national interest as it had embraced the challenge of fixing the nation’s crippled economy.

The prime minister and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif will appear in a Lahore court Saturday in Rs16b money laundering case. In the last hearing, the court extended the pre-arrest bail for the PM and his son. The court further issued bailable arrest warrants for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s, son Suleman, Tahir Naqvi, Malik Maqsood for not appearing before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

WATCH: Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto for strengthening democracy

The inflation for the week ended on May 26 saw a miniscule decrease of 0.26% compared from the previous week as the prices of some food items dropped, weekly analysis of Sensitive Price Index (SPI) by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) noted on Friday.

Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the final of this season’s UEFA Champions League today in Paris. The Los Blancos have stunned everyone with their UCL campaign this season, which includes memorable come-from-behind wins against Paris Saint-German, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stage of the tournament.