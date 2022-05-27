Weekly Inflation rate sees minuscule 0.26% drop: says PBS report

The inflation for the week ended on May 26 saw a miniscule decrease of 0.26% compared from the previous week as the prices of some food items dropped, weekly analysis of Sensitive Price Index (SPI) by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) noted on Friday.

The little drop in the prices of five items however didn’t make a significant impact on the overall inflation that has soared in the past few weeks.

Although the weekly inflation rate stayed almost stable, SPI report says the year-to-year trend depicts an increase and the inflation rate has peaked to 16.97%.

The SPI report said that during the week, the prices of 27 of 51 items increased while prices of five items witnessed a drop.

The drop in the prices of food items includes wheat flour (12.25%), powdered chilies (6.48%), chicken (4.41%) and garlic (2.99%) while prices of daily-use commodities including potatoes, tomatoes, eggs, rice, fresh milk, beef, and mutton went up during the week.

Apart from this, the report added that prices of 19 items remained stable during the period.

On the other hand, the economic experts have warned of an ‘inflation storm’ ahead after the government apparently agreed to the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) for resumption of loan program.

They said that the recent hike in fuel prices and upcoming scrapping of subsidies in the energy sector are going to stir a storm of inflation in Pakistan.