Kohsar Festival set to take place in June

The development was confirmed by Asadullah Faiz
Qadir Khawaja May 27, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz paid a visit to Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Punjab Sports Board offices on Friday.

On this occasion, Asadullah also announced that the Kohsar Festival, which will include seven sports, will take place in Murree between June 13 and 15.

The event is taking place in a bid to revive local sports in the country.

Asadullah also said that all necessary steps should be taken to make the event a success.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chauhan was also present during Asadullah’s visit to the offices. Chauhan also conducted a briefing during a meeting on administrative affairs.

Apart from the aforementioned duo, Director Sports Nadeem Qaisar, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hasan and Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa also attended the meeting.

