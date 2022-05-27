‘No evidence’ of drugs found against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan

The son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and five others were released by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over a lack of evidence in the yacht Corelia drug case while 14 suspects were charged.

On a tip-off, NCB had raided the yacht Cordelia in Mumbai on October 2, 2021, and arrested Aryan Khan and others for allegedly doing drugs at the yacht party.

Aryan Khan was first released on the bail after spending nearly three weeks behind the bars.

The anti-drug agency had charged Shah Rukh Khan’s son under laws related to “possession, consumption, and sale of illegal substances, however, released him on Friday after finding no evidence against him.

The case had taken the Indian social media by storm after NCB claimed that Aryan was a drug addict and supplier however many actors and fans of Shah Rukh Khan spoke in Aryan’s favor.

The case witnessed twists and turns and a key witness alleged that he was pressurized at NCB’s office to sign blank papers. Following this, the investigation in-charge Sameer Wankhede was removed from further pursuit of the case.

Aryan’s lawyer told Indian media that NCB dropping drug charges against Aryan was relieving for Shah Rukh Khan.