Indian activist Sharjeel Imam moves to court for bail in sedition case

The Delhi High Court asked activist Sharjeel Imam to first move to the trial court for interim bail in the sedition case registered against him in connection with his inflammatory speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2020.

Imam withdrew his bail plea from Delhi High Court after the prosecutor raised the objection on the maintainability of the application. The high court directed the activist to first file a bail plea in the lower court in light of the Supreme Court’s order.

The hearing on the petition will be conducted by Delhi Karkardooma court’s Special Judge Amitabh Rawat on Monday.

The bail application filed by Imam’s lawyer read that bail should be granted to his client in light of the orders of Supreme Court on May 11 that held all pending appeals and proceedings against Imam under sedition charges in abeyance.

Granting liberty to Imam to approach the trial court, the apex court said the activist could approach the high court if the trial court did not provide him relief.

Imam had surrendered before the authorities on January 28, 2020.

According to the Delhi Police, Imam and other activists are facing charges for fuelling clashes between pro and anti CAA protesters in 2020. Reportedly 50 people lost their lives in the riots while 700 were injured.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union had termed Imam’s arrest as an act of “Islamophobia.