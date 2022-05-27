Experts endorse govt decision on fuel prices, expect rupee to grow stronger

As the federal government faces criticism from certain quarters after jacking up petrol and diesel prices by Rs30 per litre, economic experts in the country have endorsed the decision saying that the measures should have been adopted earlier.

They also urged the government to return to a two-day weekend and proposed that people should be allowed to work from home to reduce petrol consumption.

The PMLN-led government Thursday evening notified increased prices with Finance Minster openly admitting that the IMF had linked the release of next loan tranche with the withdrawal of fuel subsidies.

The decision sent positive signals to stock and currency markets Friday and the rupee rose 1.13% in the interbank market.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Dr Abdul Qayyum Suleri said that if the government had taken the same step only six weeks ago, the value of the US dollar would have been as low as Rs180 today.

However, Suleri termed the move “better late than never” and said that Pakistan needs $46 billion between now and July 2023 to meet its financial obligations. Without removing the subsidies, the IMF would not have restored its program for Pakistan, and the pressure on the rupee and the current account deficit would have mounted, he said.

Dr Khaqan Najee, a former finance ministry advisor, said the subsidies cost Rs180 per month to the national exchequer and it was impossible to continue them for long.

He said that the poor should be given targeted subsidies. “The subsidies should be targeted at motorbikes and three-wheeler,” he said.

The two experts proposed that the government should restore two-day weekends and promote work-from-home to ensure energy conservation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reduced weekend to a single day off immediately after he took power last month.