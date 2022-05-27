NAB court grants interim bail to ex-finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

A NAB court of Karachi on Friday approved interim bail of former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh against surety bonds worth Rs0.1 million as his protective bail granted by the Sindh High Court (SHC) is expiring tomorrow (Saturday).

The development is being viewed as significant in the current political atmosphere where speculations are that he could assume an important position in an interim setup ensuing an alleged deal between the government and PTI chairman Imran Khan for dissolution of National Assembly and fresh elections.

According to the correspondent, Shaikh appeared before the accountability court.

The court instructed the former finance minister to join the investigation and cooperate with the interrogators while it also issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s prosecutor.

After granting interim bail, the court adjourned the hearing till May 28.

The reference involving Shaikh and others is underway in the NAB court 6 in Karachi. According to the reference, the former minister and other nominated suspects incurred losses worth more than $11 million to the national treasury and committed irregularities in awarding contract for development of software for seaports.

Earlier on May 18, Sindh High Court (SHC) had granted 10 days protective bail to the ex-minister against surety bonds worth the same amount and barred NAB from arresting him.

The protective bail is expiring tomorrow.