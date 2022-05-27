Sanaullah rules out possibility of marchers entering Islamabad ‘ever again’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that no protesters would be allowed to enter Islamabad onward as the government decides to formulate a policy to stop another planned long march of PTI on the federal capital.

The interior minister chaired a meeting on law and order situation that developed after Imran Khan ended his long march on Islamabad Thursday morning with six-day ultimatum to the government to announce the date of new elections.

Imran Khan on Wednesday led a long march on Islamabad which had turned violent amid shelling on the protesters who attempted to reach D-Chowk against orders of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the participants, Sanaullah said that the government could not permit anyone to hold the country hostage, adding that no march would be allowed to enter Islamabad again.

The interior minister decided to formulate a strategy to prevent violent processions in the federal capital in the guise of assembly of people for political cause.

The participants also decided to completely ban any sort of public gathering in Islamabad without a written permission from administration.

Further, Sanaullah also directed Islamabad administration to take effective measures to stop another planned PTI’s long march on Islamabad.

It was decided in the meeting to implement a zero-tolerance policy against the miscreants taking law into their hands.