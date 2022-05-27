Real Madrid backed to win UCL final against Liverpool, Benzema Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the final of this season’s UEFA Champions League tomorrow, May 28, in Paris.

The Los Blancos have stunned everyone with their UCL campaign this season, which includes memorable come-from-behind wins against Paris Saint-German, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stage of the tournament.

However, they will be up against a strong Liverpool side and master tactician Jurgen Klopp in the grand finale.

While speaking to SAMMA Digital, Pakistan’s national football team captain Saddam Hussain backed the Spanish giants to win the elusive trophy.

“I think Real Madrid will win because Benzema has been performing really well this season. He has worked really hard to put Real Madrid in this position,” said Hussain.

Hussain also hoped that Benzema “wins the Ballon d’Or” award this year as well due to his stellar performance.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 17 in Paris, with the nominees being announced on August 12.

Benzema has scored 44 goals in 45 games this season, along with 15 assists. His clinical finishing has been one of the major reasons why Real Madrid won the La Liga this season, while also qualifying for the final of the Champions League.

Hussain also believes that the Carlo Ancelotti-led coaching staff has played a major role in bringing the best out of Benzema.

“Coaching staff has played a major role in the revival of Karim Benzema. After Ronaldo left, the entire responsibility of scoring goals was shifted to Benzema. He did struggle for a brief period of time but the coaching staff backed him and gave him the confidence he needed,” he said.

Liverpool are chasing their seventh UCL trophy, meanwhile Real Madrid, who have the most number of titles in the competition’s history, are keen on winning their 14th.