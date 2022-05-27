After Mbappe setback, Real Madrid in pursuit of Bayern Munich winger

After failing to land Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are now focused on other options available in the summer transfer window.

They are currently in pursuit of AS Monaco’s star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to further strengthen their midfield for the next season.

And to add more flair to their already lethal attack, the Los Blancos are now reportedly pursuing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

His refusal to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich has led to interest from Real Madrid after Los Blancos failed to secure the arrival of Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old is reportedly asking more than 17 million euros a year to renew at Bayern.

Gnabry could be a good option on the right wing for Real Madrid as the La Liga champions are under-served in that position. He only has one year remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga club.

Real Madrid have enough firepower on the left flank with Vinicius Junior leading the way this season with his pace and dribbling skills. Apart from Vini, Eden Hazard, who is likely to stay next season, also likes playing on the left.

Currently, they have the only reliable option in the shape of Rodrygo, and Gnabry will fill that gap perfectly with his dribbling, off-the-ball movement and the ability to score with both feet.