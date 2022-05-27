Fire erupts at chemical factory in Karachi

A huge fire broke out at a chemical factory in Karachi’s industrial Shershah area near Jahanabad on Friday afternoon, rescue officials confirmed.

However, no loss of life was reported so far.

The Fire Department said that they have dispatched at least 13 fire engines to put out the fire. Meanwhile, additional fire engines have been summoned from across the city to help put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, however, officials said that it will be investigated once the fire has been put out.

More to follow…