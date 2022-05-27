Electricity price hiked by Rs4.83 per unit for Karachi consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Friday approved a major hike in the electricity prices for K-Electric consumers for the month of March 2022 on the account of fuel adjustment charges.

K-Electric, the utility providing electricity to commercial and residential consumers in Karachi, had requested an increase of Rs5.72 per kilowatts hours, or unit, on the account of fuel adjustment.

The Nepra held a hearing on April 27 and announced its decision on Friday approving An Rs4.83 increase that would cost Rs7.86 to K-Electric consumers.

The charges would be added to June 2022 electricity bills.

The hike would not apply to lifeline consumers, using less than 100 units a month.