Constable explains why he did not respond to woman PTI protester

A Rawalpindi Police constable, Muhammad Shahbaz, has won praise from social media users and his bosses for maintaining remarkable composure and not getting provoked in the face of strong language used by a woman who was part of PTI long march on Islamabad.

“You are a piece of sh**,” the woman, wrapped in a burqa and wearing sunglasses, repeated over 20 times as she chased Constable Shahbaz, who continued to walk along a road silently.

She also hurled expletives and called names as another woman recorded her on a mobile phone camera.

The video went viral on social media and many people appreciated the police constable for his restraint, expressing good wishes for him, while some PTI supporters tried to justify the woman’s actions by accusing the police of first provoking the protesters.

Shahbaz has now explained the reasons behind his dignified response and what he thinks of the protester who, he said did use “strong language.”

In a video shared by the Punjab police, Shahbaz stated that currently he is under training at the lower-class course at BDS Rawat, Rawalpindi police.

He said he was called for emergency policing duty after the PTI announced its long march on Islamabad and was deputed in the federal capital with other policemen when some protesters set fire to the trees and the police tried to stop them.

The police warned the protesters several times and had to arrest some of them when the warning was ignored, he said.

Suddenly, a woman, who was standing nearby, approached the policemen and asked them to release the detainees.

Shahbaz narrated that the lady addressed him and used “stong language” over and over again, but he preferred to stay silent because this is what police training has taught him.

He also attributed his dignified response to his upbringing.

“I have been raised to respect every woman as my mother and sister and to never let loose your manners in any situation.”

Shahbaz said the Islamabad police chief was among the officers who called him to appreciate his behavior.

He also received phone calls from his family members living in Sargodha, where is was originally recruited by the Punjab police. They endorsed his decision to stay calm in the face of uncivilized language.

The constable said whatever he did was meant to uphold Pakistan’s international reputation.