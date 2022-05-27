‘Previous govt led Pakistan into economic trap,’ PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the previous government had led the country into an economic trap. However, his administration was ready to take tough decisions in national interest as it had embraced the challenge of fixing the nation’s crippled economy.

He also announced a targeted subsidy worth Rs28 billion per month in his maiden address to the nation after coming into power on April 11.

In his nearly 40-minute-long televised address, Shehbaz addressed issues pertaining to his election, the diplomatic cable, CPEC, foreign diplomacy and critical economic challenges such as inflation, load shedding, fuel price hikes and the terms for resuming an extended loan with the global lender.

‘Trapped’

During his speech, PM Shehbaz laid the blame for the current economic crisis squarely at the feet of the ‘inept, unqualified and corrupt’ government led by his predecessor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He explained that prices of petroleum products had been skyrocketing globally and that even rich and oil producing countries were feeling the pinch.

However, the previous government, he said, had announced a subsidy on petroleum products for their political benefit.

“There was no space in the treasury to approve such a subsidy,” Shehbaz said.

Noting that they had to take the tough decision to increase petrol prices, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said that they “sacrificed their political benefits in national interest”.

“This decision will prevent Pakistan from financial ruin,” he said, adding that the record hike in fuel prices was just one step in pulling the country out of the economic crisis.

Shehbaz reminded his predecessor about who had agreed stringent terms with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue a $6 billion loan program and had thrown the country into the economic grinder, and had taken a record volume of loans.

He also stated that the country suffered record corruption during Imran’s reign which was noticed by international watchdogs.

To ensure that such an economic meltdown does not reoccur, he was re-proposing his Charter of Economy - which had been brushed aside by the previous administration. He said that all political parties and stakeholders have been invited to deliberate on a way forward for the economy.

He emphasized that it was in the national interest to rapidly complete development projects.

Relief measures

After explaining the dire economic conditions of the country, including empty coffers, closed power plants and stalled development, Shehbaz announced a host of measures aimed at providing targeted relief to the public.

To offset the impact of the fuel price hike, PM Shehbaz said that his government will offer a Rs28 billion per month (Rs336 billion annually) relief package, under which some 14 million families will be provided Rs2,000 per month in support.

He clarified that this subsidy is separate from the support extended to underprivileged families under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

This relief package, he said, will be included in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Further, PM Shehbaz said that the price of flour, sold through the countrywide network of utility stores, has been set at Rs400 per 10 kilograms.

Democratic transition

Earlier in his speech, Shehbaz said that he had assumed the prime minister’s hot seat at the time when the economy had been devastated by the previous government and that it was a difficult test.

However, the premier said it was an honor for him to take charge, mandated to him by the people through their representatives.

Shehbaz stressed that for the first time in the history of the country, there had been a democratic transition in the country which met all constitutional conditions, adding that the front doors were opened rather than being scaled.

He said the economic mess left by the previous government was unprecedented, but they had embraced the challenge to fix the economy.

PM Shehbaz assailed his predecessor for instilling a politically divisive and anarchic mindset in the country which had eaten away at the traditions and values of the country and sown the seeds of discord.

He rebuffed the suggestion of any conspiracy against Imran Khan’s government, stating that not once but twice the National Security Council (NSC) had endorsed the stance that there was no conspiracy. Pakistan’s ambassador to the US also rejected the notion of conspiracy, he said.

“If any one thinks that their pride is more sacrosanct than the Constitution and the unanimous opinion of constitutional institutions, then they are gravely mistaken because Pakistan will be run as per the Constitution not by the whims of one man.”

Damaging foreign relations

Shehbaz noted that Imran’s insistence on conspiracy and other actions during his tenure as prime minister had damaged Pakistan’s ties with allies and friends abroad.

He claimed that the previous government had managed to test the trust and patience of all-weather friends of Pakistan, and that his administration had started restoring these ties by rectifying past mistakes.

He called on India to revoke its August 5, 2020, measures in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to move for concrete progress on a dialogue for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and ensure sustainable peace in South Asia.

The premier said Imran Khan also staged a sit-in Islamabad in 2014 when the Chinese president was to visit the country.

PM Shehbaz blamed the PTI government of inflation, record corruption in the country and said the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also signed by the previous government.

He said the PTI government was responsible for the crippling economy, adding that they inherited huge inflation on coming in power. He added that the debts during the PTI’s tenure rose to record level and vowed that the incumbent government is ready to take tough decision.

Maiden address

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation in a televised appearance at 11pm on Friday evening, a day after his government had hiked prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre and withdrawing subsidies.

A team from the state broadcaster, PTV was called to the Prime Minister’s House to record the address.

PM Shehbaz outlined his future economic strategy and policies as he strives to build investor and public confidence in the government.

The prime minister had also invited his coalition partners to the PM House to discuss his economic strategy before he communicating it to the nation.

He was originally scheduled to address the nation on May 18 but postponed the decision amid political uncertainty in the country as PML-N seemed divided on calling a fresh elections or continue for one-and-a-half-year until the National Assembly completes its five-year term in August 2023.

On May 19, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz called on his party to quit the government and go for fresh polls rather than shoulder the burden left by the Imran Khan government by taking unpopular economic measures.

However, the situation evolved within hours, and the government seemed prepared to stay put for a long while as it announced the first of the ‘difficult’ economic measures by banning imports of luxury goods.

On Thursday, it swallowed another bitter pill of [withdrawing fuel subsidies[(https://www.samaaenglish.tv/news/40009518/govt-increases-petrol-diesel-prices-by-record-rs30).