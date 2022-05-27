PM Shehbaz to address the nation, ‘announce relief package’ today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation today in a televised appearance a day after his government hiked petrol and diesel price by Rs30 per litre by withdrawing the subsidies.

The prime minister is expected to announce a relief package in his address, SAMAA TV reported.

A team from the state broadcaster PTV has been called to the Prime Minister’s House for the recording of the address, which would be broadcast in the evening, it said.

PM Shehbaz will also outline his future economic strategy and policies as he strives to build investor and public confidence in the government.

The prime minister has also invited his coalition partners to the PM House to discuss his economic strategy before he communicates it to the nation.

He will likely justify the petroleum price hike and underscore the ‘flawed’ policies of the previous government, SAMAA TV said.

This would be his first-ever address to the nation after taking power on April 11.

He was originally scheduled to address the nation on May 18 but postponed the decision amid political uncertainty in the country as PML-N seemed divided on calling a fresh election or ruling for one-and-a-half-year until the National Assembly completes its five-year term in August 2023.

On May 19, PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz called on his party to quit the government and go for fresh polls rather than shoulder the burden left by the Imran Khan government by taking unpopular economic measures.

However, the situation evolved within hours, and the government seemed prepared to stay put for a long while as it announced the first of the ‘difficult’ economic measures by banning imports of luxury goods.

On Thursday, it swallowed another bitter pill of [withdrawing fuel subsidies[(https://www.samaaenglish.tv/news/40009518/govt-increases-petrol-diesel-prices-by-record-rs30).