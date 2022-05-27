Dinesh Karthik makes bold prediction about Babar Azam

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has made a bold prediction about Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

While speaking on the ICC Review show, Karthik said that Azam can become the first player to be ranked number one batter in all formats.

“One-hundred percent [he is capable of achieving that],” said Karthik. “He is a high-quality player who is at the peak of his batting prowess and he has got some Test matches coming up.

“He has been phenomenal in all three formats of the game and he has done well in different batting positions too.”

It must be noted that Azam is currently ranked number one in both white-ball formats, whereas he is placed on fifth position in Test cricket.

The 36-year-old also backed Azam to do special things for Pakistan.

“I wish him all the best and think he has the potential. He has got all the following of Pakistan helping him in abundance to go on and do special things for his country,” he said.

Karthik also believes that Azam will turn the Fab Four, which includes Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith, into Fab Five.

“It is a very strong ‘Fab Four’ that we are talking about and they have obviously been there for much longer, but there is no doubt that Babar has all the credentials and he is going to make it a ‘Fab Five’,” Karthik noted. “There is no doubt he is there or thereabouts … he is a very special player.”