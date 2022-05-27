PTI’s Babar Awan claims several protesters missing after march

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s legal advisor Babar Awan Friday claimed that several PTI protesters were missing after the party ended its long march in Islamabad Thursday morning.

He accused the government of abducting them and lodging fake cases against others.

Awan asked party workers and supporters to send him videos and details “if they were harassed or tortured” during the Azadi March.

He held a press conference in Islamabad a day after Imran khan ended the PTI protest in Islamabad giving a six-day ultimatum to the government to set a date for elections.

Before Khan’s announcement, PTI workers and police clashed in several cities including Islamabad where a standoff continued Wednesday night near D-Chowk as the government tried to stop protestors.

“Hammad Azhar was beaten and Fawad Chaudhry was stopped for hours near Mangla Bridge,” Babar Awan maintained.

Fawad posted a video from Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, showing marchers who accused the police of stopping the convoy “forcefully”.

The former PM’s aide on parliamentary affairs shared contact numbers to get in touch with the party leadership in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

Babar slammed the government for using “force” against the peaceful demonstrators and provoking them to violence. “The government had turned Pakistan into a jail,” he added.

The PTI leader said several workers have been booked under fake cases and six children from Rawat were missing since the clashes.

“A number of marchers have also been abducted from the protest sites and couldn’t be traced by the party,” he claimed.

While addressing the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticized PTI for marching on the federal capital and asked whether the current economic conditions afforded any room for anarchy and chaos.

The prime minister refuted media reports and claims by the PTI and told the house that the government did not send police officers into the homes of people late at night or made arrests to sabotage PTI’s long march.