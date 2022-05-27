Rupee emerges stronger against US dollar amid IMF deal hopes
The Pakistani rupee emerged stronger in the interbank market Friday morning with the US dollar depreciating to below the Rs200 mark soon after the trading session began.
The rupee made a remarkable recovery of Rs2.87 and the US dollar was trading at Rs199.75 before midday.
With the federal government withdrawing petrol and diesel subsidies, hopes revived for a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the next loan tranche of $900 million.
The two sides have reportedly worked out an outline for the agreement in Qatar talks, which concluded inconclusively when the Fund linked the resumption of $6 program for Pakistan with the removal of fuel subsidies.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.