Maldini hints at Ibrahimović contract extension after Milan’s Serie A triumph

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini has insisted that they haven’t seen last of legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The club confirmed on Thursday that Ibrahimović, who helped end Milan’s 11-year wait for a Serie A title last weekend, underwent surgery on a knee injury and faces up to eight months out.

The 40-year-old will be out of contract in the summer.

However, AC Milan director Maldini in an interview with Gazzetta hinted at extending the veteran striker’s contract.

“I’m told that Zlatan Ibrahimović has no intention to retire this summer,” said Maldini. “Finding an agreement won’t be a problem.”

Ibrahimović has made 27 appearances for Milan this season, where he scored eight goals and provided three assists.

The Sweden international has a long list of titles and represented some of the world’s biggest clubs across a 23-year career.

In addition to his three Serie A triumphs across two spells with AC Milan, he won the league three times with rivals Inter.

He started his career at Ajax, where he lifted the Eredivisie title twice, and after spells in Italy with Juventus and Inter, he won La Liga with Barcelona.

The former Sweden international won four Ligue 1 titles at Paris Saint-Germain as well as the Europa League at Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic also played for the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer in 2020.