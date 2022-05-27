Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto for strengthening democracy

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid tribute to the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto for her efforts to strengthen democracy.

On Thursday, Ardern was invited by Harvard University annual commencement address to more than a thousand students from the same stage as figures such as Winston Churchill, Angela Merkel, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.

Ardern’s address was built around the need for democratic systems and informed debate, invoking the same plea that Benazir Bhutto had invoked in her 1989 address at the university when She underscored the “fragility” of democracy.

“There are some moments that serve to remind me, that despite the distance, despite vastly different histories and experiences, there are many things that connect us,” said Ardern.

“In June 1989, the Prime Minister of Pakistan stood on this spot and delivered the commencement address: titled “Democratic nations must unite.” She spoke about her journey, the importance of citizenry, representative government, human rights, and democracy,” the NZ prime minister.

Ardern said she met Benazir Bhutto in Geneva in June of 2007 where both of them were attending a conference that drew together progressive parties from around the world. Just seven months later she was assassinated, Ardern said.

“There will be opinions and differing perspectives written about all of us as political leaders. Two things that history will not contest about Benazir Bhutto. She was the first Muslim female Prime Minister elected in an Islamic country when a woman in power was a rare thing. She was also the first to give birth in office. The second and only other leader to have given birth in office almost 30 years later, was me.”

My daughter, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, was born on the 21st of June 2018 which was also the date of birth of Benazir Bhutto’s birthday.

The path Benazir carved as a woman feels as relevant today as it was decades ago, and so too is the message she shared here on this stage, Ardern praised.

She said partway through her speech in 1989 the following, “We must realise that democracy… can be fragile.”

“I read those words as I sat in my office in Wellington, New Zealand. A world away from Pakistan. And while the reasons that gave rise to her words then were vastly different, they still ring true. Democracy can be fragile,” she added.