‘It’s a shame we couldn’t really support Mohmmad Rizwan’

Sussex Head Coach James Kirtley has praised lone worrier Mohammad Rizwan after the wicketkeeper–batter put up a remarkable batting display on his T20 Blast debut.

Pakistan star made a brilliant 81 not-out in his first T20 innings at The 1st Central Ground as the Sharks set Glamorgan a target of 151 to win the game.

It was an entertaining innings from the 29-year-old, who showed all the skills that have taken him to third in the ICC world rankings, hitting three sixes and six fours and facing 60 balls.

“It was a great performance [by Mohammad Rizwan],” said Kirtley while speaking to Sussex. “That is what you want from your overseas players which is to come in and score runs like that and it is a shame that we couldn’t really support him.”

Apart from the Pakistan international the rest of the side managed to score just 63 runs losing six wickets.

Steve Finn started his Sharks career by taking the wicket of Glamorgan opener David Lloyd who played onto his stumps to give the home side early belief.

From then on Labuschagne and Northeast took control of the game as they put on a second wicket stand of 82 off 61 balls.

Labuschagne eventually fell to a great catch by Harrison Ward off the left-arm spin of Delray Rawlins, but it was not enough to stop the visitors from winning the game with an over to spare.