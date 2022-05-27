PSX rally loses steam to profit-taking after marvelous gains

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a remarkable rally in the first half of the trading session on Friday with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising by over 1,000 points.

However, the rally lost steam to profit-taking in the second half and the market closed at only 319 points, or 0.75%, high at 42,861.45.

A bullish trend prevailed in the morning as KSE-100 Index rose by 1,013 points crossing the 43,000 threshold and rising to the day’s high of 43,554.75.

The investors termed the hike in petroleum prices a “positive sign” for the economy as it paved the way for the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

The federal government on Thursday increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre across all categories.

However, the market lost the moment in the second half when profit-taking sparked a sell-off.

Abdul Azeem, head of research at Spectrum Securities, told SAMAA Money that profit-taking was the only reason behind the market closing 700 points below the day’s high.

The top two shares to be traded were from the energy sector with Cnergyico PK Limited witnessing a trade of 64,002,196 shares and an increase of 2.50% in its price and Pakistan Refinery Limited witnessing a trade of 55,636,420 shares and a price decrease of 0.50%.