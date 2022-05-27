PSX bounces high after record petrol price hike

A bullish trend prevailed on Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday morning as KSE-100 Index rose by 902.41 points crossing the 43,000 threshold during the intraday trade.

The market opened at 42,541.71 which is currently settled at 43,425.68 points.

The investors have termed the hike in petroleum prices a “positive sign” for the economy, paving the way for the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The federal government on Thursday increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre across all categories.

This is the highest, single increase in fuel prices in the country’s history.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the federal government is currently offering heavy subsidies on petrol and diesel.

He added that in the recently concluded talks with the global lender, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had refused to release the next tranche of a $6 billion loan until subsidies on fuel are withdrawn.

