Balochistan all set to hold local government elections in 32 districts

Preparations in 32 districts of Balochistan are in full swing as the province is all set to hold poling for local government elections scheduled to be held on May 29 in what authorities claim to be in a “free, transparent, and peaceful” atmosphere.

According to Provincial Election Commission, the total number of registered voters in the 32 districts is 3,552,398 with over 2,000,000 male voters and 1,546,124 female voters.

The voters will exercise their votes for seven Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Committees, and 838 Union Councils in these districts. There are 6,259 wards including 5,345 rural and 914 urban.

In all Union Councils, 33% of seats have been reserved for women, 5% for farmers and workers, and 5% for minorities in the Local Government elections.

As many as 23,835 candidates will be contesting the elections. Similarly, 1,584 candidates have been elected unopposed on general seats and elections would be held in 4,456 remaining wards.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has set up 5,226 polling stations and 149 polling stations are improvised.

At least 12,219 polling booths including 6,350 for males and 5,869 for females have been set up to facilitate voters. Out of these polling stations, 2,034 were declared most sensitive and 1974 sensitive where strict security arrangements are being made.

The election commission also highlighted that 132 women candidates are contesting for the general seats in the local body elections with most of the candidates being from Sibi.