Petrol price, talks on new elections, govt action against CM Mahmood

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, May 27, 2022:

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre across all categories. The highest, a single increase in fuel prices in the country’s history.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said after the latest increase in prices, petrol would cost Rs179.86 and diesel Rs174.15 per litre. Light diesel oil will cost Rs148.31.

Following the announcement of an increase in fuel prices, petrol pumps across the country witnessed a sudden rush of customers, with the two-hour deadline, hoping to get fuel while it was still relatively cheaper.

SAMAA TV reported citizens hounded the petrol stations with their vehicles as well as extra bottles to stock the commodity fearing the shortage.

Taking to Twitter, social media users also reported the long ques outside petrol pumps across the city. “Rs30”, #PetrolDieselPrice, and Miftah were among a few words which quickly top the Twitter trends in Pakistan as the government revealed the new prices.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hinted to keep doors for dialogue open on new elections despite harboring bitterness.

While addressing the National Assembly, PM Shehbaz criticized PTI for marching on the federal capital and asked whether the current economic conditions afforded any room for anarchy and chaos. He reiterated that the parliament will decide on the date for new elections however offered constitution of a committee for dialogue.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the government has decided to initiate legal action against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for Islamabad riots during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Azadi March.

“KP chief minister participated [in protest] with armed police with an ‘intention to attack’ on the federal capital,” said the interior minister, adding that the department has contacted the Law Ministry for its opinion on launching action against the KP CM.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz will visit the family of a policeman who was shot dead earlier this week during a raid on the house of a PTI worker in Lahore’s Model Town area.

Kamal Ahmed was part of a police party that raided the house of a PTI worker Sajid Hussain. As the police arrived at the house, an unidentified person fired at them from the roof, the police claimed.

O and A levels examinations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will resume from today after the British Council canceled two papers following the PTI march.