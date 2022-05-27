World Oil jumps to two-month high as EU seek ban on Russian crude

The price of Brent crude oil rose about 3% to a two-month high of $117.40 on Thursday for July future contracts as the European Union sought a ban on Russian crude.

Brent futures rose $3.37, or 2.96% closing at its highest since March 25, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude went up by $3.76, or 3.4%, to settle at $114.09.

The European Union is planning to impose sanctions against Russian oil but Hungary remains the stumbling block so far as EU decisions require unanimous support.

Hungary is pressing for about 750 million euros ($800 million) to upgrade its refineries and expand a pipeline from Croatia.

The rally in oil prices is also linked to the summer driving season in the West and Shanghai reopening after a two-month lockdown.

The summer driving season starts in May and lasts until September.

Arab Light crude, which Pakistan imports from the Mideastern countries, closed at $111.64 following a 12 cents or 11% rise on Thursday.

Pakistan Thursday withdrew fuel subsidies to curb the rising deficit and check increased demand. The country’s energy import bill hit a record high of $2.22 billion in April.

The petroleum group imports doubled in the July-April period this fiscal year to $14.47 billion from $7.58 billion on a year-on-year basis with the country spending nearly $4 billion in March and April.