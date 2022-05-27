Teenager gang raped in Pattoki

A teenaged girl has been gang raped by two men in Pattoki city of Kasur district late on Wednesday, police and medical officers confirmed on Thursday.

Police have also booked two men on charges of rape and robbery. Per the complaint filed with the police, the teenager and her family were attending a wedding near the Chuniyan Bypass. As they headed home to their village Khokhar Ashraf, the girl and her father discovered that they were being followed.

The men finally intercepted the girl and her father along a deserted stretch of the road. They overpowered the girl’s father and tied him to a tree.

The men then allegedly took turns raping the girl.

A medical examination of the girl on Thursday confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted and abused.

Meanwhile, the Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Inam Waheed Khan oversaw the collection of evidence from the incident location by the Punjab Crime Scene Unit. The samples will be taken to the Punjab Forensic Lab in Lahore.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz also visited the affected family and assured them that the culprits will be brought to book.

“The government is standing with you,” he said, as he assured the family that the best and most professional investigative police officers in Lahore will be tasked with investigating the case and catching the suspects.

“It is my duty to ensure that the girl gets justice,” he said, adding that no stone will be left unturned to secure justice for the teenager.