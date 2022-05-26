Man dies after roof of local hotel collapses in Karachi

A man has died and at least three others have been wounded after a section of the roof collapsed in a private hotel in Karachi on Thursday evening, rescue officials and police confirmed.

Rescue officials said that they had been called to the five-star hotel near Red Zone where they evacuated three injured people to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) for treatment.

Confirming the casualties to SAMAA TV, the hospital confirmed that a 52-year-old man had been brought dead. Three others, including two women, had been brought in an injured condition.

One of the injured, 50-year-old Nafeesa, told SAMAA TV that she was visiting the hotel to attend a prize distribution ceremony by a private firm in one of the main halls.

“I stepped out to take a picture in the lobby when suddenly, the chandelier fell from the roof, followed by large sections of the ceiling,” she added.

The woman said her right leg was trapped and injured under the falling debris.

Meanwhile, doctors at JPMC described the condition of one of the injured, identified as 43-year-old Syed Faraz Shah, as “serious”, having suffered fractures in his skull.

JPMC Director Shahid Rasool told SAMAA TV that they had shifted Shah to a neuro surgery ward.

“The injured women sustained orthopedic injuries and are out of danger,” he added.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hotel said that they were still trying to ascertain the cause of the incident.