Risalpur export processing zone hit by power, infrastructure issues

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Risalpur Export Processing Zone (REPZ) has been hit by several problems including the non-availability of uninterrupted power supply and dilapidated infrastructure, a Senate panel was told on Thursday.

The committee was also told that Pakistan’s export processing zones (EPZs) have not been allowed to export goods to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries via land routes.

A sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production met under the convener ship of Senator Fida Muhammad to examine the problems faced by the export processing zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Senator Hidayatullah Khan and Senator Falak Naz also attended the meeting. Chairman Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production were also in attendance.

A brief was presented on Risalpur Export Processing Zone (REPZ) / Joint Venture project between EPZA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) / (Former SDA).

The committee was informed of the physical progress of the zone.

The committee was informed that REPZ, spanning over 92 acres, has a total of 137 plots and 42 no of units sanctioned. Of these 8 are functional and 34 nonfunctional.

The total cumulative exports from REPZ since inception is $26.366 million and it has contributed $0.264 million to the national exchequer on account of a 1% presumptive tax on exports.

The Senate panel discussed problems faced by REPZ including the “non-availability of uninterrupted Power supply,” according to a statement issued at the end of the meeting.

“The matter of uninterrupted power supply has been taken up with PESCO [Peshawar Electric Supply Company], but the matter remains unresolved, at their end. Dilapidated infrastructure of Risalpur EPZ is also one of problems faced. The issue has been taken up several times with the management of KPEZDMC [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company] but still remains unresolved,” the statement said.

The committee was also briefed that the present Management has taken up the case of exemption of GST electricity with FBR and a letter issued by FBR on 26th April 2022 to PESCO for issuance of an Electricity bill to consumers of REPZ with zero-rated against GST.

The committee was informed that the FBR has convened two meetings to resolve the issue of restriction on the export of trading goods to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic (CARs) via land route but to date this facility has not been allowed for investors of EPZs.

In the 2nd meeting, it was decided that the industries ministry will take up the issue with the ministry of commerce.

The Chairman EPZA was of the view that despite issues of trading even manufacturing is not been initiated in the zone as per the potential in the area.

Issues of manufacturing and trading via land route should be resolved and the issue of supply of electricity to at least up to 5mw be granted to meet the need of making units operational and productive, the chairman EPZA further suggested.

The REPZ was set up in the year 2002 on Mardan Road in Nowshera district’s Risalpur.

The province also has special economic zones and economic areas in difference districts.