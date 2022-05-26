Pakistan forex reserves drop by another $75 million

Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves have dropped by another $75 million to $16.15 billion in the week ending May 20, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The forex reserves continue to deplete amid a rising current account deficit that the government struggles to control.

The State Bank of Pakistan in released said that as of May 20, 2022, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$16,149.8 million

Of these $10,088.6 million were held by the State Bank of Pakistan and $6,061.2 million by commercial banks.

“During the week ended on 20-May-2022, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 75 million to US$ 10,088.6 million due to external debt repayment,” the SBP said.

Pakistan’s forex reserves have dropped since February this year when the country received a loan tranche from the IMF. The negotiations with the Fund on the release of the next loan tranche have stalled as technical level talks ended conclusively in Doha on Wednesday.

A major fall was witnessed in March when the future of Imran Khan’s government hung in balance after the then opposition move a not-trust motion against him.

On April 8, a day before Khan was ousted by the Parliament, the foreign reserves stood at $17.028 billion.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the current account deficit has ballooned to $13.78 billion in the nine months of its fiscal year.