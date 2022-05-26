NAB summons four accused in Farah Khan case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned four accused in the assets beyond means case of Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, SAMAA TV reported Thursday.

The anti-graft body has sent notices to Farah Khan’s manager, cashier and bankers. All four people have been directed to appear before the NAB on May 30 along with the relevant records.

On May 8, NAB launched an investigation against Farah Khan over allegations of amassing assets beyond her known sources of income and alleged money laundering. The inquiry was authorized last month in a meeting held at the bureau’s headquarters.

According to a NAB press release issued after the meeting, “huge turnover amounting to Rs847m has been found in her account during the last 3 years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile.”

“While reviewing the income tax returns of Farhat Shahzadi (alias Farah Khan), it was allegedly observed that her assets significantly increased from the year 2018 onwards for unknown reasons,” read the press release.

Earlier last month, SAMAA TV’s investigation unit revealed that Farah Khan’s wealth jumped four times under Imran Khan, according to the documents she submitted with the Election Commission of Pakistan when she became PTI’s covering candidate for Senate elections in 2021.