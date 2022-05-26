How much Aishwarya Rai charged for modeling in 1992?

Some of the pictures of actor and model Aishwarya Rai Bachan’s decade-old modelling photoshoot for a clothing brand resurfaced Thursday which left fans nostalgic.

Social media users across the world are glued to the modelling contract from 1992 that was shared by the publication marking 30 years of a catalogue featuring Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, and Tejaswini Kolhapure.

“Aishwarya Rai got paid 1,500 [Indian rupee] for one day’s work in 1992. I wasn’t even born then,” a user said in the caption while sharing the image of the contract.

The photoshoot, dated May 23, 1992, was two years before Aishwariya was crowned Miss World in 1994. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star was 19 years old.

Soon after Aishwarya’s contract went viral, images from the vintage photoshoot by photographer Vimal Upadhyay were shared by him on social media.

Photo: A picture montage of viral contract and photoshoot

“Hello, yesterday I celebrated the 30th anniversary of the fashion catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this catalogue,” he tweeted.

The Devdas star has recently made headlines when she turned heads with her dramatic and drop-dead gorgeous look as she stepped on the red carpet at Cannes 2022.