What questions did Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik ask Indian court?

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in India on May 25 awarded life imprisonment to the Kashmiri separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik in a 2017 terror funding case.

The court also slapped INR 1 million fine on the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19 after he pleaded guilty with charges on May 10 as he refused to contest them.

JKLF officials said Yasin Malik declared all charges as ‘fabricated and politically motivated.’

During the trial, Yasin Malik told the court that he would not beg anything but instead sought answers to some questions before the verdict.

The lawyers, who were part of the court proceeding, told they heard Yasin saying he would leave politics if Indian agencies could prove his involvement in the terrorist activities in a political career spanning 28 years.

Yasin Malik aske the court following questions:

Malik asked why seven Indian prime ministers from V P Singh till A B Vajpayee engaged with him if he was a terrorist.

He questioned that why the authorities did not file a charge-sheet against him in the whole case if he was involved in terrorist activities.

Malik said, “Why I was issued an Indian passport in ex-prime minister Vajpayee’s tenure?”

He asked the court why he was given a chance to deliver lectures at important places in India and other countries.

However, the court did not answer any of these questions and pronounced the punishment.

Notably, the Indian government had banned JKLF in 2019. It was the same year when the Modi regime scrapped the special status of Indian-occupied Kashmir.