Protesters leave behind charred trees, burnt communication cables

The PTI protesters that stormed Islamabad’s D-Chowk and adjoining areas last night left for their home before midday on Thursday, leaving behind charred trees and burnt down communication cables.

The protesters had set fire to several trees in Islamabad’s Blue Area and nearby D-Chowk, according to Islamabad police.

When the dawn broke Thursday, charred trunks of palms tree were conspicuous on the roadsides.

It takes years to grow a palm tree to its full length, but here these trees were set fire to by the activists of a political party that heralded a green revolution, named Billion Tree Tsunami, in the country, says SAMAA TV’s Wahab Kamran.

PTCL workers were seen repairing burnt down and damaged communication cables.

The arson Wednesday night disrupted telephone and internet services in several sectors of Islamabad and services were yet to be restored.

A technician told SAMAA TV that communication cables connected ‘big systems’ in the federal capital.

The protesters also left behind destroyed floral beds on the green strips next to sidewalks and roads littered with trash.

Hundreds of protesters descended on Jinnah Avenue, Ataturk Avenue and D-Chowk Wednesday night when Imran Khan announced that he would march to D-Chowk and urged his supporters to head there.

It is believed that protesters set fire to trees to mitigate the effects of tear gas fired by the police.

They also burnt down a police vehicle.