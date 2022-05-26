Explainer: All the changes PML-N govt made to NAB laws

The National Assembly approved on Thursday National Accountability Ordinance second Amendment 2021 bill changing the way the graft body work.

The bill was tabled by Federal Law Minister Azeem Tarar and it was approved by the House with a majority vote.

Here are some of the major changes that the government has made to the NAB law.

NAB chairman appointment

Federal government, instead of president, will have the authority to appoint the NAB chairman (Yes, the language of the draft does not use a gender-neutral ‘chairperson’). The current President Arif Alvi belongs to PTI.

The chairman of NAB will be appointed for a term of three years. The term has been reduced by a year from the previous four years.

A person can not be appointed NAB chairman more than once. This put to an end debate about extensions.

For the appointment of the NAB chairman, consultations will begin two months prior to the retirement of an incumbent chairman.

The consultation for the appointment of a new chairman has to be completed within 40 days.

If the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly could not reach a consensus on the name of a candidate for the NAB chairman post, the matter will be forwarded to the parliamentary committee.

Parliamentary committee will have 30 days to finalize the name.

On the retirement of the NAB chairman, deputy chairman will be made interim chief.

In the absence of the deputy chairman, any senior officer of the bureau can be given charge of the chairman.

NAB jurisdiction

The graft body will not have the jurisdiction to investigate the federal and provisional tax issues.

In case of federal and provincial cabinet decisions, if there’s no accusation of financial benefits, the matter will not come under NAB’s jurisdiction.

The NAB will not be able to investigate any irregularity regarding a development project/scheme.

The graft body will not be able to take any action regarding the decisions taken by any regulatory authority.

Accountability courts

The judges of the accountability courts will be appointed for a term of three-year.

Before removing any accountability judge, consultation with the relevant high court’s chief justice is mandatory.

Accountability courts will have to decide on corruption cases within a year.

NAB inquiry