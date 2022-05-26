Pakistan’s hockey World Cup hopes dashed

Pakistan have failed to qualify for the super four of the ongoing Asia Cup, which means that they won’t be able to qualify for next year’s FIH Hockey World Cup.

Pakistan finished the first round level on points, 4, with India but the latter had a better goal difference.

India need to win their final pool match against Indonesia by margin of 15 goals in order to qualify for the next round. Despite the stiff ask, the Men in Blue defeated the hosts by 16-0 to confirm their spot in the super four.

Pakistan could have booked their spot in the super four if they had beaten or drew the match with Japan earlier in the day. However, the green shirts lost the match by 3-2.

Pakistan were also unlucky as two of their goals were disallowed during the match.

The dramatic moment of the game came in the third quarter when a goal from Pakistan was disallowed as they had 12 players on the field.

Moreover, Pakistan captain Umar Butta was shown a yellow card. The Green-shirts also lost their review, despite the director failing to have any conclusive video evidence.

Another goal in the fourth quarter from Pakistan was disallowed, due to player contact with the Japanese goalkeeper.

It must be noted that top three teams of the ongoing Asia Cup will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup in India next year.