Maryam Nawaz says SC decision encouraged PTI’s long march

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz criticized the decision of the Supreme Court for allowing PTI’s march to enter Islamabad and said the situation was otherwise under control till last night.

Maryam Nawaz visited the bereaved family of Lahore Police constable Kamal who was shot dead by a PTI worker when the police raided his house late Monday night ahead of the PTI’s long march. She said PTI’s long march was not a revolution but anarchy, adding that a ‘sham revolution’ made five children fatherless.

She said that the journey of true independence starts from home and demanded Imran Khan bring his children from London instead of putting the lives of Pakistani youth at risk. She said Imran Khan did not land his helicopter for hours when the people were being charged with batons.

She held PTI Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the death of the police constable and all those who died in yesterday’s clashes including PTI workers.

On a question regarding the six days deadline for date of new elections by Imran Khan, Maryam said the deadline from Imran Khan was nothing more than saving himself from humiliation.

She said the people across Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) rejected Khan’s long march call and claimed that he could not even gather 20,000 people.

“Why has he returned to his bunker in Bani Gala? Has he gone to find more people?” The PML-N leader said and added that the people have realized PTI’s anarchic agenda.

Maryam blames top court

To a question, Maryam said everything was under control till last night but after the decision of the Supreme Court to allow protest and remove blockades, PTI got freedom and exposed its real scheme.

She said nobody should forget that the top court’s decision encouraged PTI and the protesters then vandalized the federal capital.

The PML-N leader said she was surprised to hear a remark from the top court that the decision regarding the protest could be misinterpreted when it was delivered to Imran Khan.

She contended that Imran Khan kept posting tweets the whole day and asked if PTI’s lawyer who was in the Supreme Court did not apprise him about the order. The PML-N leader said Imran Khan knew that the court had restricted him to F-9 Park and he was not allowed to come to D-Chowk.

Commenting on another remark that the crowd in the protest was leaderless and charged that caused the law and order situation, Maryam recalled the statements of ‘bloody march’ by Sheikh Rasheed and PTI leaders and said videos have shown that a PTI leader was directing the protesters to torch properties.

Maryam demanded the Supreme Court review its decision as the PTI leaders acted upon the agenda of Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan uses religion card and degrades women in his rallies.

She said that the government should register a case against Imran Khan for yesterday’s fatalities including those of PTI workers.

Maryam said Punjab has ‘absolutely’ rejected Imran Khan and added that the revolutions do not see blockades and police when asked if the impediments contained people to homes, and they could not join the march.

She added that even the people of KP did resonate with Imran Khan’s voice even though he used all resources of the provincial government.