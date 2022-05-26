What Hassan Ahmed apologises to Aiman, Muneeb for?

Celebs answering a rapid-fire round during talk shows often turn controversial, some of them take a decent way by apologizing others get into long arguments which provides fuel to social media for gossiping about.

The same happened earlier this week on Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali’s The Couple Show where celebrity couple Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshal were invited.

The rapid-fire round on the talk show was fiery and spontaneous with some interesting revelations about the industry and fellow actors. When the clip from the show went viral, Aiman had to say that the issue was “blown out of proportion”.

Hassan, while answering a question, prompted that Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt “buy social media followers” to grow their digital presence. The two actors have over 15 million followers on their account collectively and post content actively making “good engagement” with their fans.

After his comments went viral, the Aangan star posted a video in an apology to the couple, Aiman and Muneeb, for his words and regretted whatever he said in the heat of the moment.

“I wanted to talk about the clip that recently went viral where I said some things about Aiman and Muneeb,” he said. “I have no way to defend what I said, nor do I want to defend myself.”

“I shouldn’t have said that and I take all of that back,” he added, wishing both the stars the best in their lives.

Aiman was quick to respond and said that she knows Hassan well and there was no need to apologies.

“You didn’t have to do this. You’re a very good man and I know that.” the Bandi star wrote.

Hassan, however, said something more on the show while talking about singer turned actor Azaan Sami Khan which went viral. He suggested that Azaan should “leave acting” and stick to being a music composer.