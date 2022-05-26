Pakistan ease past Sri Lanka to clinch women’s T20I series

Pakistan have defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable two-nil lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a target of 103 runs, Pakistan reach home in 17.1 overs courtesy a scintillating unbeaten 45 by Ayesha Naseem. She hit five fours and a six in her 31-ball knock.

Ayesha added 70 runs for the fourth-wicket in 58 balls with captain Bismah who remained not out on 22 off 29 balls. Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bat first.

Hasini Perera top-scored for the tourists with 35 off 51 balls with the help of three fours.

Sri Lankan batters failed to gain momentum throughout the innings as they finished their 20 overs for a paltry 102 for six.

For Pakistan, Tuba, Anam, Nida, Fatima Sana and Aimen Anwar all took a wicket each.

Tuba who picked the player-of-the-match award in her debut on Tuesday had another excellent outing with the ball as she conceded only 13 runs in her four overs while accounting for Perera.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Saturday. The hosts had won the opening match by six wickets on Tuesday.