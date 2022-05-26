Customs officials barred from seizing personal use imported items at airports

A week after the government banned the import of “non-essential luxury” goods — ranging from cars and mobile phones to chocolate bars and sanitary wares — and officials ruthlessly seized all such items from passengers at the airports, the Federal Bureau of Revenue chairman has instructed the Pakistan Customs officers deputed at the airports “not to bother bonafide passengers.”

The customs officials have been ordered to not seize “good in non-commercial/small quantities for personal use” and to “facilitate such passengers at airports to the maximum extent possible per the legal provision,” an FBR press release said.

The customs officials had confiscated 76kgs of foodstuff, 127kgs of fruits, 42kgs of sanitary ware, 213 used mobile phones, and 96 pairs of branded shoes from passengers returning to Pakistan at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on May 23, the customs officials announced on Tuesday.

The move led to an outcry on social media with many users denouncing the current government and airport officials.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says that after the ban the government fears that the smuggling of these items will increase. “Therefore, we have increased enforcement against professional khaipyas.”

However, the minister emphasized that airport officials could easily distinguish smugglers from ordinary citizens. “Officials know who they [khaipyas] are. Ordinary citizens bringing in a few items will not be harassed,” the finance minister said in a tweet.

The minister was responding to the May 24 release by the customs officials.

Before the FBR chairman issued the order, an airport official confirmed to SAMAA Money that some officials had indeed seized small quantities of banned items from passengers.

Earlier, popular standup comic Shafaat Ali tweeted an image of the confiscated items lying on a counter and urged the authorities to stop the customs officials from snatching small items “even from the hand carry bags” of people.