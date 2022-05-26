Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran’s protests for playing down Yasin Malik issue

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for taking attention away from Yasin Malik issue that “should have been highlighted” globally.

The federal minister said the issue couldn’t get the “attention it deserved” as PTI had stormed the country with “violent protests”, adding that former prime minister had “facilitated” India with his “propaganda” in dodging the global condemnation.

“He was capturing the news the whole day and it seems like that the moment his [Imran’s] aim was achieved, Niazi went back home,” he maintained.

Terming the ex-PM Khan a “tried, tested and failed” political personality, Iqbal said he has been damaging the country’s image and turning out to be a global embarrassment. “He is working to implode state institutes internally,” he added.

The planning and development minister accused Imran Khan of “leaving the state treasure empty”, saying that “for the first time in 75 years, the finance division has allocated ‘0%’ for development projects” in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year because of the former prime minister.

He said the ousted prime minister has failed to answer in the foreign funding case.

Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik was sentenced to life in prison by a special Delhi court following a sham trial that ended in his conviction last week. After his sentencing on Wednesday protests erupted in Srinagar.