Japan beat Pakistan to qualify for second round of Asia Cup

Japan have secured a berth in the second round of the Asia Cup 2022 after registering a narrow 3-2 victory against Pakistan on Thursday.

The match, which was full of drama, was played at GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta.

Japan, who are in red-hot form, drew first blood in the 13th minute of the game thanks to a goal from Ooka Ryoma. Saeki Ikumi doubled their lead in the next minute of the game.

They held on to a 2-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

Pakistan pulled one goal back thanks to a strike from Ahmad Ajaz in the 22nd minute of the game. However, Niwa Takuma extended Japan’s lead to 3-1 in the 26th minute.

Ali Mubashar scored for Pakistan just at the stroke of the half-time buzzer.

The dramatic moment of the game came in the third quarter of the game when a goal from Pakistan was disallowed as they have 12 players on the field.

Moreover, Pakistan captain Umar Butta was shown a yellow card. The Green-shirts also lost their review, despite the director failing to have any conclusive video evidence.

Another goal in the fourth quarter from Pakistan was disallowed, due to player contact with the Japanese goalkeeper.

Despite the loss, Pakistan are still in the second spot with three points and a better goal difference. India will play Indonesia to decide Pool A runner up. Though they will be needing a massive victory, by a margin of 16 goals, to proceed to the next round.